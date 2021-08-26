Host CPS (AB) overall champion

Nagpur,Aug 26

Host Centre Point School, Amravati Road Bypass emerged overall champion in Inter-School CENSPORTS Online Sports Meet that concluded on a high note.

The host reclaimed the 'SHE IS GOLD' award for having the highest number of female participants representing the school team. Censports received an overwhelming response not only from the participants but also from their parents. Director of Centre Point Group of Schools, Aruna Upadhyaya, Arun Upadhyaya, Radhika Rajwade, Dr Jai Singh Rajwade, the management of Lighthouse Learning, executive director of Centre Point Group of Schools Mukta Chatterjee, founder principal and advisor of Centre Point School, Amravati Road Bypass, Radhika Mehra, principal of Centre Point School, Amravati Road Bypass, Perveen Cassad, vice-principals Bhakti Bobde, HOD Sports Chetak Khedikar along with his team congratulated the winners and participants of Censports.

Results:

U-9 boys: Raghav Kharabe (Sevasadan Saksham School, Nagpur), 2. Johan Babaria (CPS Amravati road), Daksh Agrawal (CPS Wardhaman Nagar).

U-9 girls: Shravani Nitey (Narayana), Aneeka Gupta (CPS International), Palvi Ledade (Hinganghat),

U-11 boys: Manan Vora( CIPS), Kritik Bhushan Rehalia (Shishya Beml Public School Bengaluru), Rishabh Warke (Euro School Pimpri),

U-11 girls: Kashish Bist (Modern School, Vashi), Kanak Chitte (J.N. Tata Parsi School,Nagpur), Anushree Vishwakarma (CPS KR),

U-15 boys: Ninad Dinanath Kohad (CPS, Kapshi), Aditya Bhandari (St. Lawrence High School,Vashi), Sumedh Kamble (Vidya Bhavan High School,Navi Mumbai),

U-15 girls: Akshra Rout (Kendriya vidyalaya,Koraput), Uttalika Nanda(BDM International SchoolKolkata), Sanika Naik (CIPS), Gurupreet Sugandh (CIPS).

U-18 boys: Vedant Daulatkar (CPS KR), Megh Shidam (K.John Public School), Mayur Mohite (New Bombay City School Navi Mumbai), Aryan Budhavale (PVG Vidya Bhawan, Navi Mumbai)

U-18: Kritika Rathod (CIPS), Sakshi Pawar (DVS English School, Navi Mumbai), Koshangi Sawarkar (Bhavan's), Suruchi Doke (St. Lawrence High School, Navi Mumbai).