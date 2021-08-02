I want to show nothing is impossible: Ashraf

Nagpur, Aug 2

It is rightly said that if there is a will there is a way. Overcoming his disability Kerala's 35-year old cyclist Mohammad Ashraf is aiming to reach Khardung La in Ladakh by covering the distance of around 3725 kilometres.

On his way to Ladakh Ashraf two started his solo bicycle expedition on July 15 from his hometown Thrissur in Kerala he reached in the Orange City to meet city's ultra cyclist Dr Amit Samarth.

Talking about his motive behind the expedition with Lokmat Tiimes Ashraf whose right leg is paralysed said, “I want to show the world that nothing is impossible in the world if you have the determination to do something. My disability is my ability and I am very determined to complete my expedition at any cost”

About his disability, Ashraf said, “ In 2017 I met with a bike accident and it took nine surgeries and years to recover. Only last April I took cycling to beat the depression. I gradually developed an interest in cycling although I could pedal only with my left leg”.

Speaking about his aim of reaching Khardung La , which is one of the highest passes in the world at an altitude of 17,582 feet Ashraf said, “ After accident I realised that I could either spend my life in home or fight it out. I decided to show that nothing is impossible. Everybody can excel in cycling If I can do. Therefore I have taken this expedition”, he said.

While crossing around 10 states Ashraf have decided to cycle around 150 kilometre a day. “ During the route I am facing some difficulties. I have a foldable tent and a sleeping bag for night stay with me. The main difficulty is in finding restrooms with western commodes as I can't able to use Indian toilets due to physical constraints”, he said.

Ashraf said he has exhausted family savings in the three years of hospitalisation and once he will back after this expedition he will raise money for his surgeries and prosthetic leg.