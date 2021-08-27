If BJP forms alliance with Shiv Sena in future?; Here's what Narayan Rane said

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Narayan Rane has once again targeted the Shiv Sena after the arrest drama that took place just two days ago. Today, the party chief of Shiv Sena is the Chief Minister of the state. Konkan gave a lot to Shiv Sena. But what did Shiv Sena gave to Konkan, Rane raised the question. Shiv Sena MLAs do not open their mouths in the Assembly, in such words Rane targeted Shiv Sena.

While you were criticizing Shiv Sena, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis met in Mumbai. They had closed-door discussions. Journalists asked Rane what he thought about it. The Chief Minister and the Leader of the Opposition can only meet. Leader of the Opposition is as important as the Chief Minister, replied Rane.

Rane was asked what he would do if BJP-Shiv Sena alliance was formed in future. I do not answer hypothetical questions. But if the alliance is formed, I will accept what the party says, Rane clarified. Rane took a cautious stance, warning that the old cases of Shiv Sena would be brought out.