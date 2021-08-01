IIMN receives ‘Top Institute Award 2021’ from CSR

Nagpur, Aug 1

The Indian Institute of Management Nagpur (IIMN) has been awarded the ‘Top Institute of

India Award 2021’ by Competition Success Review (CSR).

The award is an acknowledgement of IIM Nagpur’s growth in the past year. IIM Nagpur has

started a number of long and short-term course.

Receiving the award for IIM Nagpur directors, Dr Bhimaraya Metri said, “This recognition is the result of the hard work and dedication of the IIM Nagpur faculty members, staff and alumni. It is an inspiration to the entire IIMN community to work even harder.”

IIMN has started PhD, PG certificate programmes for working executives, MBA for working professionals, in addition to its flagship MBA programme. IIM Nagpur is also planning to start MBA for working professionals in Pune and Hyderabad, in addition to the Nagpur campus, during the current academic year. The entrepreneurship incubator at IIM Nagpur, InFED, is also carving a niche in the startup ecosystem of Central India, having incubated over forty women-led startups so far.