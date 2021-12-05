IM Saha wins rapid chess crown

Nagpur, Dec5

IM Neelash Saha emerged winner with 8.5 points in G H Raisoni Memorial All India FIDE Rapid Chess Tournament organised by Kalpana Prakash Welfare Foundation at G H Raisoni Institute of Engineering and Technology, Shraddha Park , MIDC Nagpur. In the blitz tournament, GM Debashis Das triumphed with 8.5 points.

Dr. Sharad Suryawanshi , Director( Physical Education, Nagpur University) and Dr. Vivek Kapur Director (GHRIET), Shiv Chhatrapati awardee Arvind Bade .atchidanand Soman ( Member Tournament Committee ) Bhushan Shriwas (Organising Chairman & Secretary Kalpana Prakash Welfare Foundation ) , IA Promodraj Moree were present at the dais during prize distribution function. With overwhelming response of 344 entries in Rapid and 301 entries in blitz the organisers have decided to conduct National and International events in coming months. The Chief arbiter IA Promodraj moree was assited IA Pravin Pantawane,IA Swapnil Bansod ,FA Pravin Thakre , FA Shubham Soni, SNA Sheetal Panbude , SNA Swati Kumbhalkar ,Amit Temburne, Prayas Ambade, Amit Bhongare, Gayatri Panbude , Shishir Indurkar, and member of GHRIET Vikrant Chole and Satish Pusdekar,Pratik Dhage, Abjiheet Maidamwar, Tanvi Thakur and Vivek Joshi .

Final ranking rapid: 1 IM Neelash Saha (8,5, 53,5), 2 IM Audi Ameya (8,0, 53,5), 3. CM Kushagra Mohan (8,0,51,5), 4. IM Ravi Teja S. (8,0, 50,5), 5. Kaustuv Kundu (7,553,5), 6. FM Thakur Akash (7,5, 50,5),7. FM Senthil Maran K (7,5,50,5), 8. Sharma Harish (7,0,51,0), 9 GM Debashis Das (7,0, ) 10 Borgaonkar Akshay (7,0, 50,5).

Final ranking blitz: 1. GM Debashis Das (8,5, 50,0), 2 IM Anwesh Upadhyaya (8,056,5), 3. Gawai Siddhant (7,5,50.5), 4. Borgaonkar Akshay (7,5, 50,0), 5 IM Krishnater Kushager (7,5, 48,5), 6. Patil Harshal (7,5, 46,5), 7. Shailesh Dravid (7,5,46,5), Sharma Harish (7,0, 52,5), 9. IM Audi Ameya (7, 52,0), 10. WFM Pandey Srishti (7,050,0).