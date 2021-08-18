India Pedals holds cycle rally

Nagpur, Aug18

Independence Day was celebrated in a unique fun way by, India Pedals a non profit organization formed for promotion of cycling in the city.

A bicycle rally was organised by the newly appointed Bicycle Mayor of NAGPUR city Dr Amit Samarth. The rally was flagged off by the NMC commissioner Shri Radhakrishnan B and the district collector R Vimala. Both of them encouraged people to take up cycling as a means of transport and assured that they would soon help develop Nagpur into a Cycling City.

The rally was well attended by many citizens. India Pedals is working in collaboration with the city administration to make Nagpur a Cycling City under the Smart City Project. This is the vision of Dr Amit Samarth, an ace ultracylist of the city to help make cycling a viable mode of commute for all citizens. For this, the authorities are focusing on creating the infrastructure and safety on roads. Various events and rides are lined up to motivate citizens of all age and gender to take up cycling for short distance activities such as going to the school/college or market or movies.

The independence Day rally marked the beginning of the tenure of Dr Amit Samarth as the Bicycle Mayor of Nagpur.