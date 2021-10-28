ISKCON Nagpur protest attacks on minorities in B'desh

Nagpur, Oct. 28

International for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) on behalf of Sri Sri Radhagopinath Temple, Empress Mall, Gate no. 2, Nagpur, took out a peaceful march to protest the attacks on Hindu minorities, Hindu temples, Durga Pandal etc. in Bangladesh. The march was taken out at the suggestion of Sri Loknath Swami Maharaj, a dear disciple of Bhaktivedanta Swami Srila Prabhupada. This march was taken out under the leadership of ISCKON president H G Sachchidananda Prabhu. It was attended by a large number of devotees and citizens from Nagpur.

Giving detailed information about this, ISKCON Nagpur spokesperson Dr. Shyamsunder Sharma said that the participants in the Sankirtan movement chanted the mantra "Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna Krishna Hare Hare, Hare Rama Hare Rama Rama Rama Hare Hare" all over the road. During the march many participants were holding placards with slogans against this incident.

Vrajendra Tanay Das, Aradhya Bhagwan Das, Pran Nath Das, Gopal Leela Das, Venugopal Das, Dharmaputra Yudhisthir Das Dheeraj Agrawal, Sachintay Gaur Das Sanjay Gupta, Param Karuna Das Pravin Sahni, Vishal Punj, Lakhan Puril, Rishabh Arkhel, Ashwin Nimje, Abhishek Kamalkar, Shrinivasan Ayyar, Suresh Chandra Gupta, Rajana Gupta, Gaurangi Shakti Mataji, Govind Priya Mataji, Krutika Ayyar, Vaidehi, Dheer Krushna etc and students of ISCKON Girl Forum, ISCKON Youth Forum and Prahlad School participated in this march and took efforts to make it a success.