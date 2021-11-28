Jane bags double crown, Kalyani triumphs

Nagpur, Nov 28

Soham Jane bagged double crown whereas in the women's singles Kalyani Somewar triumphed in Nagpur District Tennis Tournament organised by Nagpur District Hardcourt Tennis Association at Ram Nagar court, here on Sunday.

On Sunday morning, the men's singles semifinal was quickly completed with both matches being one-sided, and saw Soham Jane and Rohit Mirpuri getting past their opponents Om Dhok and Dr Alok Umre comfortably by 6-2 and 6-1 respectively. The stage was set for a grand finals clash between Soham and Rohit, and this match was cheered by a packed gallery. Both lads displayed grit and determination. Rohit took the lead and raced to 4-1 but Soham came back strong to level and go past 5-4 with fierce shots and placements. Rohit made quite a few unforced errors and this helped Soham gain in confidence. In the end it was Soham Jane who held his serve and composure and beat Rohit Mirpuri 8-5 in the best of 15 format.

In the women's semifinal, Tanaya Choudhary beat her rival Shivangi Prasad easily 6-1 to set up a finals clash with Kalyani Somewar. Being the better-ranked player, Kalyani took control of the finals from the beginning and didn't let Tanaya settle down, breaking her serve twice. Kalyani bagged the winner trophy 8-2 in best of 15 format.

In the final category men's doubles, the much-fancied pair of Soham Jane & Anand Marathe beat their rivals Om Dhok and Pankaj Bendre in a close encounter with the final score reading 8-6, to bag the winner's trophy.

MSLTA treasurer Dr Sudhir Bhiwapurkar, Dr Darshan Dakshindas and coaching team of NDHTA gave away the trophies and certificates to the winners and runners-up. Tournament director Vijay Naidu conducted the function.