joint efforts needed to save hockey

Indian hockey men's team excreted history by clinching the bronze medal in the recently held Tokyo Olympics. Recognizing their achievement the central government renamed the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna after hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. But it is very disheartening that hockey is struggling for its survival in Vidarbha.

The existence of VHA is in danger. The VHA membership was terminated since July 1, 2020 after Hockey India decided to follow the One State One Unit diktat of the Indian Olympic Association. Since then the case is pending in the high cout.

The hockey lovers from Vidarbha, Marathwada and Khandesh are demanding to keep separate existence of VHA. As many as 22 districts from Vidarbha and Marathwada are affiliated with VHA which has been functioning since 1959. The state government had allocated 3.80 acre land to VHA in 1960 on Amravati road and 2.05 acre land in Sadar. The VHA had also developed lush green outfield and association teams including sub-junior, junior and senior had continuously participated in the nationals . In the years 1980 and 1985 the attempts were made to cancel the affiliation of VHA but due to the protest, no further decision was taken.

On the eve of National Sports Day Lokmat Times talked with the experts in the field of hockey. They said there is a need of joint efforts to save hockey in Vidarbha.

Shiv Chhatrapati awardee and VHA administrator TN Sidhra said, “ The development of hockey in Vidarbha is hampered due to court cases. If the issue of affiliation is solved then we will be able to concentrate on other works. We will have to focus on school and colleges because the real talent comes from grassroot-level. We are ready to conduct free of cost camps for school children”, he said.

Following a lack of regular maintenance, the VHA outfield on Anravati road is in bad shape. However, just before National Sports Day, the VHA has started the grass cutting. “ The ground is not playable. Few days back we have started the work to remove the grass from the ground but it will take some time. Secondly, we are short of funds,” Sidhra said.

Former VHA secretary Vinod Gavai is not at all happy with the functioning of VHA and for that, he has blamed the court cases and ego of certain officials. “ At least to keep the hockey alive in this region, the officials should keep away their egos and come together. When we were in power, we had taken lot of efforts in developing the ground but today II am sorry to say that nothing is positive in Vidarbha hockey”, he said. Noted sports organiser and director of South Point School Deven Dasture said for the future of hockey in the region the hockey should be promoted in the schools in a big way. For that, enough competitions should be organised at grass-root-level"