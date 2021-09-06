Karatekas celebrate Teachers' Day with fervour

Nagpur, Sept 6

Teachers' Day was celebrated at Ramainagar Buddha Vihar under the aegis of Karate Budokon International, Budokon Karate Academy. On this occasion National Chief Instructor & Examiner and Style Chief of Karate Budokon International (Vidarbha Region) Harish Choube was given a special felicitation. The programme was organised by Zonal Chief Instructor of Karate Budokon International Karunkumar Tirupude, .

Speaking on the occasion Harish Choube said Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was an Indian academic, professor, philosopher and politician who served as the first Vice President of India and the second President of India. Shared a lot of information with the students and he said that only a good student becomes a good teacher in future, and shows the right direction to the country and the society and moves the country forward, to be a good teacher, first of all become a good student. is a must.

Karunkumar Tirupude, Renshi Virendra Lautkar, Rajesh D'Silva, Pawan Sahare, Raju Sakhre, Virendra Lautkar Pramod Jambhulkar, were prominently present on the occasion.

Harish Choube provided Karate training to the students and explained the merits of karate Karate. Kyoshi Harish Choube garlanded the statue of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Disha Choube, Avni Khobragade, Arindam Bhattacharya and Avantika Somkuwar were prominently present on this occasion. Virendra Lautkar conducted the programme and expressed gratitude, highlighting the life of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.