Laughter Riders & Runners holds cycle race

Dr. Sunita Dhote (first iron lady of Nagpur) Kishor Thuteja and Gurmmet Singh's mother flagged off the went.

The race was started from Mughal restaurant and continued to Bokhara-Gumtahda-Belwada and then returned from 9 km back to Mughal. Total 18 km distance was covered by 120 participants There was two categories 15 to 35 years and 35 above.In the below 35 years category Yash Sharma and Tanvee Tarare achieved the first place, Tejas Dhandre and Sauga Chamat finished second.

In the categories of above 35, Shantanu Meshram and Rajni Gedam came first whereas Kishor Gajare and Nishita Gopawani finished second . The co partner of this event were Jhulelal Runners Academy and JCI Nagpur Central The whole event was conducted under the guidence of Laughter Riders and Runners founder Nurul Hak with support of Renu sSddhu,Anuj Mathur,Amresh Kumar,Nikhil Naik, Rupal Majethiya, Junaid,Salman, Adnan,Affan,Nalin Mateja,Yogita, Deepak ,Javed hayat,Binita,Sonal,Jaya,Jitendra and Naina Thakkar.