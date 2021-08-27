Lions Club of Nagpur City new team installed

The installation ceremony for the new team of the Lions Club of Nagpur City was held recently at a city hotel recently.

MCT, IPDG, MJF Sandip Khandelwal was the chief guest of the programme and he installed Dr. Anjani Kumar Mishra as president, Kanchan Mishra as secretary and Deepak Tambekar as treasurer.

Earlier the outgoing President C.P.Karkar welcomed the gathering, Secretary Dr. Anjani Kumar Mishra and treasurer Deepak Tambekar, Treasurer presented secretary and treasurers' reports respectively.

Region chairperson Vidhi Jha and zone chairperson Anil Mathew were the guests of honour. They inducted Adv. D.N.Mathur, Poonam Mathur, Rajiv Sharma and Dr. Goldie Sharma as new members of the club. After the installation of new body, the club inaugurated its silver jubilee year with the release of a calendar at the hands of the guests. Chief adminisrator Rajesh Joshi briefed about the upcoming projects of the club during the year.

The Flagship activity of the club donation of the wheelchair was done by donating a wheelchair to Matru Sewa Sangh Hospital, Sitabuldi.

Rajesh Joshi, Ashutosh Dass, Ramesh Thakur, Norris Hamilton, Dr.Ajay Jaiwal, Smita Jaiswal, Dr. Gopal Baitule, Dr. Bandu Nandekar, Ravi Joshi, Smita Joshi, Sunil Shende, Varsha Shende, .Mohini Karkar and Suhas Allewar worked hard for the success of the programme.