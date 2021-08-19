Maha Metro’s new Freedom Park station to be inaugurated today

Nagpur, Aug 19

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (through video link), union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri (through video link) will inaugurate the Sitabuldi - Zero Mile Freedom Park station and Kasturchand Park station of Nagpur Metro and Freedom Park on Friday at 12.30 pm. The inaugural function will take place at Zero Mile Freedom Park Metro Station.

The 1.6 km long stretch will connect Sitabuldi Metro station to Zero Mile Freedom Park and Kasturchand Park stations.

State energy and Guardian minister Dr Nitin Raut, Minister, Maharashtra Urban Development minister Eknath Shinde, Animal Husbandry and Sports minister Sunil Kedar, Rajya Sabha MP Dr Vikas Mahatme, Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis, Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary and chairman of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Durga Shanker Mishra, Mayor Daya Shankar Tiwari and all other public represenatatives of district will be present on the occasion.