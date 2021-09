Medal hopes form Nikita, Prajakta, Shadab, Riya

Nagpur, Sept 1

International athlete Nikita Raut, Prajakta Godbole, Riya Dohtare and Shadab Pathan will participate in the Under-23 and Open State Athletics trials to be held at Minatai Thackeray Sports Complex, Nashik on September 2 and 3.

President of Nagpur District Athletics Association Gurudeo Nagrale, secretary Dr Sharad Suryavanshi, corporator Nagesh Sahare, SJ Anthony, Ramchandra Wani, Shekhar Suryavanshi, Archana Kottewar, Ravindra Tong, Jitendr aGhordadekar and others have wished best luck to the district athletes.

District team

U-23 boys: Shantanu Choube (100 m, 200 m), Jayant Wwadibhasme (discus throw), Pranav Ladhe (long jump), Amol Dhurbe (triple jump), Nikhil Khobragade (800 m and 1500 m), Shadab Pathan (5,000 and 10,000 m), Rajan Yadav (5000 and 3,000 m steeplechase), Sourav Tiwari (1500 m, 3000 m steeplechase), Sahil Madavi (100 m, 200m). Joy Lakde (100 m).

U-23 girls: Riya Dohtare (1500 m, 3000 m steeplechase),

Open men: Shubham Kamble (100, 200 m),

Open women: Nikita Raut (5000, 10,000 m), Prajakta Gobole (5000 m, 10, 000 m).