Mehadia re-elected as NVCC president

Nagpur, Nov 15

For the third time, Ashwin Mehadia has been elected as the president of Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC) the election of which held recently.

CA Ashwini Suresh Agrawal was appointed as Election Officer and he conducted the election process successfully with the assistance of CA Sanjay Agrawal.

The 77th Annual General Body Meeting of the NVCC held today at Rajwada Palace, Empress Mall Road, Near Gandhi Sagar Lake which was presided by Ashwin Mehadia. Along with Mehadia, Arjundas Ahuja (Vice President), Farooquebhai Akbani (Vice President) and Swapnil Ahirkar (Vice President) were elected unopposed. After brief introduction of newly elected Executive Committee members, the executive members were unanimously elected. They are Ramawtar Totla (secretary), Sachin Puniyani (treasurer), Shabbar Shakir (joint secretary), Deepak Agrawal (joint secretary), Rajwantpal Singh Tuli (joint secretary), Hemant Sarda (PRO), Adv. Nikhil Agrawal, Abhay Agrawal, Amit Agrawal, Chandumal Amesar,

Daulat Otmal Kungwani, Dyneshwar Rakshak, Gajanand Gupta, Hajarilal Agrawal

Madhur S. Bang, Maheshkumar Kukdeja, Manoharlal Ahuja, Manoj Laturia, Mohan Choithani, Narayan Toshniwal, Natwar Patel, Prabhakar Deshmukh, Pratap Motwani, Rajan Agrawal, Rajesh Thakkar, Rajkumar Gupta, Raman Paigwar, Ramniwas Garg, Ritesh Mehta, Salim Ajani, Sandeep Agrwal, Sanjay Agrawal (Pacheriwala), Santosh Kabra, Saurabha Agrawal, Sunil Bhatia, Sunil Jagyasi,

Suryakant Agrawal, Sushil Jham, Umang Agrawal, Vikesh Agrawal and Virendra Chandak (all EC members), CA Sandeep Jotwani, Dharmendra Ahuja, Hussain Noorallah Ajani, Mohan Gattani and Prashant Choudhari