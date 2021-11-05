Mohammad Faiz eyeing U-19 World Cup spot

Nagpur, Nov 5

Vidarbha's upcoming talent Mohammad Faiz has definitely attracted the attention of selectors by playing a match-winning century knock for India 'C' in Under-19 Challenger Trophy on Thursday at Gujarat College Cricket Ground 'A', Ahmedabad.

Faiz smashed 145 runs in 134 balls hitting 17 boundaries and three sixes before he was run out. His knock helped the team to pile up a huge total of 313. In reply, the opponent's India F could able to score 298 and thus lost the match by 15 runs. Thus by playing a match-winning knock Faiz hogged the limelight.

While talking to Lokmat Times about his knock Faiz said, “ I played with positive intent. Earlier I was a little bit nervous as I failed to score much in the first match. Then playing in a positive frame of mind I gradually build my innings and once I settled I played my natural attacking game and smashed sixes freely.”

The ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 will take place at West Indies.The BCCI is trying for a larger pool of players eyeing the Under-19 World Cup. Some exposure tours abroad are also planned in the coming days to give enough exposure to the players prior to the World Cup.

By playing such a century knock Faiz has become one of the strong contenders for the Team India spot. When asked about it he said, “ Yes definitely Under-19 World Cup is in my mind. The knock will also help me a lot to earn the place in India tours. So far I am the highest run scorer in this tournament”, he said.

Faiz had started playing cricket in 2011 on the very next day when India won the World Cup. “ Initially I had played for Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar College Cricket Academy (DACSA) and then due to timings issue I shifted to Nagpur Cricket Academy (NCA)”, he said.

While appreciating NCA infrastructure he said, “ NCA has good infrastructure. They have Ranji Trophy level bowlers and their bowling machines have a lot of variations. That helped me in shaping my career”. Faiz has already represented Vidarbha in Under-14 and Under-16. He led the team in Under-19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy also.

Faiz has tremendous potential: Bakre

NCA's coach Madhav Bakre has appreciated Faiz for his century knock. Talking to Lokmat Times he said, “ Faiz has tremendous potential. He is one of the bright prospects. He is a very focused player and can play according to the situation. He can hit long sixes and if the situation demands he can stay on the wicket for long time. Right from the age of 16 he has been playing on bowling machines with the speed of 140 km/ph.”