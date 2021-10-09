Mohit, Nikita win 3.1 km run

Nagpur, Oct 9

Mohit Rana and Nikita Raut emerged winners in a 3.1 km race that was organised by Nagpur District Athletics Association in association with Youth Congress to mark the birthday of guardian minister of Nagpur district Dr Nitin Raut on Saturday.

In the 15 to 25 years men's section, Rana while representing Black Bird Flayer clocked 9.23.36 seconds to emerge a winner. Shadab Pathan (Track Star Athletics Club) 9.23.95 and Rajan Yadav (Track Star Athletics Club) 9.26.70 finished second and third respectively. In the women section, seasoned athlete Nikita Raut of Track Star clocked 10.26.95 seconds to secure first place. Prajakta Godbole (Fitness Forever) 10.55.95 and Prachi Godbole (Track Star Athletics Club) 11.16.65 came second and third respectively.

District collector R Vimala and DSO Avinash Pund distributed the prizes.

Results

Men (15 to 25 years) : Mohit Rana (Black Bird Flayer,) 9.23.36 Sec, Shadab Pathan (Track Star Athletics Club) 9.23.95 Sec, Rajan Yadav (Track Star Athletics Club) 9.26.70 Sec, Rohit Jha (Gulam Nabi Azad College) 9.34.56 Sec, Sourav Tiwari (Track Star Athletics Club) 9.38.98 Sec, Ajit Bende (Jai Athletics Club) 9.40.18 Sec, Manish Pate (Jai Athletics Club) 9.44.29 Sec, 8 Ranjeet Bende (Jai Athletics Club ) 9.46.93 Sec.

Women: Nikita Raut (Track Star Athletics Club) 10.26.95 Sec, Prajakta Godbole (Fitness Forever) 10.55.95 Sec, Prachi Godbole (Track Star Athletics Club) 11.16.65 Sec, Mitali Bhoyar (Khelo India Training Centre) 11.51.75 Sec, Swati Panchbudhe (Black Bird Flayer) 11.54.14 Sec, Riya Dohtare( Track Star Athletics Club) 11.58.67 Sec, Puja Pachbudhe (Black Bird Flayer ) 12.02.96 Sec,

Astha Nimbarte (Vidyarthi Yuvak Krida Mandal) 12.20.00 Sec.