MSSC, Navniketan record victories

Nagpur, Aug 27

Ministerial Services Sports Club (MSSC) and Navniketan Club record easy victories over their opponents in Guzder League A Division T-20 Cricket Tournament on Friday.

MSSC recorded five-wicket victory over Eleven Star Cricket Club.

Batting first Elevne Star scored 174 for 7 in 20 overs. Shalabh Shrivastava top scored with 40 in 33 balls hitting two sixes. Opener Sachin Shende (38, 27b, 5,x4,1x6) Yash Rathod (28, 14b, 2x4, 2x6) and Adhyayan Daga (27, 24b, 4x4) were other scorers.

For MSSC off spinner Akshay Wakhare (3 for 38) was the main wicket-taker. Hardik Verma got two for 17.

In reply, MSSC achieved the target in 19.3 overs sparing five wickets. Thanks to middle-order batsman Suraj Rai who slammed unbeaten 50 in 20 balls hitting four boundaries and an equal number of sixes. Prior to that openers Mandar Mahale (40 32b, 36) and Akshay Kolhar (34, 19b, 6x4) who gave flying start and made 59 run partnership for first wicket.

For Eleven Star Parth Rekhade, Gaurav Barbade, Deepak Jangid and Harsh Dubey were chipped in with one wicket each.

In another match, Navniketan defeated All India Reporter (AIR) by five wickets.

Batting first, AIR scored 148 for 7 in 20 overs. Devendra played an unbeaten knock of 32 in 27 balls hitting five boundaries. Captain Ravi Jangid (25, 25b, 3x4) and Kunjan Patel (25, 21b, 1x4) were the main scorers.

For Navniketan, Akshay Karnewar claimed two wickets for 13 runs. Pacer Suniket Bingewar, Manan Dosi, Yash Kadam got one each.

In reply, Navniketan chased down the target sparing five wickets in 19.5 overs. Leading from front skipper Akshay Wadkar (56, 41b, 2x4, 3x6) fashioned the victory. He was well supported by Akshay Karnewar (37, 22b, 3x4, 1x6) and Dharmendra (20, 27b, 3x4).

For the opponents, Ravi Jangid (3 for 17) was the pick of the bowlers. Kshitij Dahiya and Mayank Jajore captured one wicket each.

On Saturday, Advocate XI will play MRCC at 9 a.m. Whereas Reshimbagh Gymkhana will lock horns with Lipton Cricket Club at 1.30 p.m. Both the matches will be played at VCA Civil Lines.