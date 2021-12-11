Nagpur dist Junior basketball teams out

Namrata Desai of Nutan Bharat Yuwak Sangh (NBYS) and Tanuk Gurnule from Phoenix Academy have been named as captains to lead the 12-member Nagpur district basketball girl’s and boy’s teams respectively in the Maharashtra State Junior Basketball Championship scheduled to be held at Aurangabad from December 12 to 16, 2021.

From this state tournament, the Maharashtra teams will be selected for the junior national basketball championship scheduled to be held next year.

The boys and girls’ teams in the U-18 category were selected after a preparatory camp followed by the Inter-Club District Basketball Championship. In the district basketball championship Dharampeth Krida Mandal (DKM) girls and NBYS boy’s teams emerged champions.

The president of NDBA Sandip Joshi, secretary Bhavesh Kuchanwar and all members of the district body wished all the luck to both the teams.

NAGPUR TEAMS

GIRLS: Sameeksha Chandak, Dhara Phate, Sneha Khandelwal (all DKM), Gunjan Mantri, Swati Wankhede, Ekta Metka (all SNG); Namrata Desai (Captain NBYS), Saee Deshmukh, Meehira Dhote (both ABC); Anjali Nandanwar (GKM), Riya Chipate (PBG), Sanavi Tambe (NASA). Coach: Dhiraj Kadao.

BOYS: Shahjil Jalil, Taaran Kakkad, Adarsh Sheware, Pratham Gupta (all NBYS), Sarthak Dhuldhule, Yash Mehta, Chitraksh Garge (all SNG), Tanuk Gurnule (captain, Phoenix), Raj Diwedi (DKM), Sarang Umathe (PKM), Jayesh Giri (GKM), Parikshit Datir (HKM). Coach: Anup Maske.