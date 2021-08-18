Nav Maharashtra fetes sportspersons

Nagpur, Aug 18

Nav Maharashtra Krida Mandal felicitated its sportspersons who excelled in the Sports Quiz conducted by Maharashtra Athletics Association.

Sayali Waghmare, Sujal Jhanjal and Sanyogita Misar achieved the top three spots from the mandal. All were honoured at the hands of Shankar Tule, Yogesh Thakre and Sarang Mirashi.

Jitendra Ghordadekar made introductory remarks. Sayali conducted the proceedings while Avanti Hatwar proposed a vote of thanks.

Present on the occasion among others were Vaishali Chatare, Nitin

Kukkadkar,Tushar Rajankar, Mahendra Deshmukh, Suresh Rahpade, Pravin Tong and Neerja Charmode.