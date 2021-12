NBYS boys, DKM girls triumph

Nagpur, Dec 3

Nutan Bharat Yuvak Sangh (NBYS) boys and Dharampeth Krida Mandal (DKM) girls triumphed in District Junior Basketball Championship that was organised by Nagpur District Basketball Association (NDBA) at Bajaj Nagar here on Friday.

In the boys final, NBYS drubbed Shivaji Nagar Gymkhana (SNG)62-29 in a one-sided affair. NBYS dominated all the quarters 11-8, 17-8, 15-6, 19-7. For NBYS, Pratham Gupta and Adarsh Shewde scored 16 baskets each. For SNG, Sarthak Dhuldhule (11) and Yash Mehta (8) were main scorers.

However the girls final was keenly contested in which DKM defeated SNG 41-35. The quarterwise score in favour of DKM read 7-9, 8-3, 13-10, 13-13. Dhapa Phate(13), Sneha Khandelwal (12) and Sameeksha Chhandak (8) were the architects of DKM victory. For SNG, Swati Wankhede (11) and Gunjan Mantri (9) played well but in vain.

RESULTS

Boys (final): NBYS (Pratham Gupta 16, Adarsh Shewde 16) bt SNG-A (Sarthak Dhuldhule 11, Yash Mehta 8) 62-29 (11-8, 17-8, 15-6, 19-7)

Girls (Final): DKM (Dhara Phate 13, Sneha Khandelwal 12, Sameeksha Chandak 8) bt SNG (Swati Wankhede 11, Gunjan Mantri 9) 41-35 (7-9, 8-3, 13-10, 13-13)