NDFA gears up for football season

Nagpur, Sept 27

After missing football action since March 2020 due to Covid Pandemic, finally Nagpur District Football Association (NDFA) has now geared up.The association is thinking to start the already delayed season, most probably from October. The association will be starting players’transfer formalities for the Elite, Super, First and Senior Division teams from October 1. According to a release, the transfer forms

will be distributed from Friday next and will continue till October 10. Interested clubs can obtain the same from NDFA Office at Suyog Nagar, North Nagpur, adds the release. The cut-off date for Under-21 players which the Elite Club wishes to register is 1-1-2002, means those players born on or after April 1, 2002.

The cost of form for Elite and Super Division is Rs 1000 while the same for Senior and First Division is Rs 50