NDRSA congrats Singh for becoming RSFI VP

General secretary of Nagpur District Roller Skating Association (NDRSA) Dr Upendra Varma has congratulated Pushpendra Kumar Singh for becoming the vice-president of the Roller Skating Federation of India (RSFI).

The elections were held on July 18 at New Delhi under the guidance of Retd Justice Mulchand Garg.

Varma informed that in the history of RSFI (since 1955) this is the first time that someone from Maharashtra been elected as the committee member. Pushpendra Kumar Singh has been working in the fiend of roller skating since 1987 has created many national and international medal winner speed skaters. Along with Varma, all committee members of NDRSA congratulated Singh on his elevatio n.

New executive committee

Tulsiram Agrawal (President), Naresh Kumar Sharma (General Secretary), Bagirath Dadhich ( Treasurer), Regi Abraham (Senior Vice President), GS Khurmi , Sebastian Prem , Pushpendra Kumar Singh, Balwinderjit Singh, Kishor Bhandari (all vice-presidents) Sapna Desai ( Addl general secretary), Jitendra Dhingra , DK Rathore, Ramesh Nagda GS Rao and ( all joint secretaries).