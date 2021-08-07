'Neeraj Chopra has become a role model for athletes'

Nagpur, Aug 7

The city athletics fraternity rejoiced when Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra won gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. Neeraj Chopra's gold makes Tokyo Olympics India's best ever as the country signed off with 7 medals, including one gold, two silver and four bronze.

Reacting over Chopra's success Dadoji Konddeo awardee Bhau Kane who has produced several international and national athletes said, “ We are all extremely happy that our dream to have a medal and that too gold in Olympics has fulfilled. It is very difficult to win a medal I technical game at world level but Chopra has achieved success in it. The way he threw the javelin in the first two attempts was very outstanding. He looked very confident. Secondly, I would like to appreciate the role of the foreign coach and the exposure he got. The athletics will get a new lease of life in the country after his gold medal-winning performance”.

International athlete Prajakta Godbole has expressed happiness over Neeraj Chopra's achievement. While talking to Lokmat Times she said, “ I feel very happy that he has won a first gold medal for India in athletics. The whole athletics fraternity is cheering his feat. We had expected a medal from him in the Tokyo Olympics. It will give more inspiration to the athletes like us to do better for the country.

Another Athlete Nikita Raut said, “ It is a proud moment for every Indian that we have won the gold medal in athletics. Neeraj Chopra's achievement will attract youths towards athletics. Nagpur is known for long-distance runner. For throwing events we don't have much infrastructure and coaching facility. To increase the participation in this event we will have to work hard”.

International athlete Jyoti Chouhan said “ Neeraj Chopra's gold feat has inspired me to work hard and qualify myself for 2024 Olympics. I was sure that he will win gold medal for India. In the first two attempts itself he showed his intent to win gold medal. I really appreciated his feat”.

The secretary of Maharashtra Athletics Association Satish Uchil said, “ Finally, the efforts of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) paid dividends. The federation supported him a lot by sending him to a foreign country for advance training and finally, India's long wait for a medal in athletics is over. We had expected a medal from him but not gold because the medal in javelin throw is depend on the performance of present-day and past records have no significance. After Neeraj Chopra's gold medal feat now more and more youths will attract toward this event”.