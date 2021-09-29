Nice thing that Kohli giving importance to Test cricket: Vengsarkar

Mumbai, Sept 29

Former Indian captain Dilip Vengsarkar has appreciated Virat Kohli's decision of quitting the captaincy of T-20 cricket.

While talking to Lokmat Times Vengsarkar said, " Kohli has been leading Indian squad in all three formats of cricket for last 8-9 years. I am happy that now he is mainly concentrating on Test cricket".

Vengsarkar said there is always pressure on the Indian captain. " It is not easy to play under pressure for 8-9 years. Under Kohli's captainship, India or Royals Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have not won any trophy in T-20 cricket. This fact may have haunted him and that can be the reason of his decision to quit T-20 captaincy after T-20 World Cup," said Vengsarkar.

Vengsarkar said, " Test cricket is the real test of cricketer. If you play well in this format, only then your greatness will be proved", he said.

About forthcoming T-20 Woorld Cup he said, " It will be challenging for the the cricketers to play in World Cup immediately after IPL. The players will have to give importance to fitness. The responsibility of the team management will be enhanced to keep the players fit", he said.

India have upper hand against Pak

About high-voltage encounter between India and Pakistan Vengsarkar said, " India-Pakistan encounter always generate a lot of excitement and India will have upper hand against their arch-rivals Pakistan. Indian players are continuoysly playing. Therefore they have match fitness. However, there will be pressure on both teams. All the players are excited to leave their mark in this match", he said.