Nilay bags blitz chess crown

Nagpur, Aug 18

Nilay Kulkarni emerged champion in the third edition of Late Umesh Panbude Benefit Online Blitz Chess Championship organised by Nagpur District Chess Association (NDCA).

Nilay Kulkarni was declared winner with 7.5 points from nine matches. He was tied with Dikshank Bajaj at the same score but better tie-break scores went in favour of Kulkarni.

In the event 50 players participated. The tournament was held on lichess.org. Suhan Deshpande finished third with seven points. On his way to title, Kulkarni defeated Mukesh Pellargade,VK Shrivastava, Krupal Wanjari, Dishank Bajaj, Suhan Deshpande to race to five points from as many games. Bhavik Chaudhary then forced him to split point. Kulkarni lost the plot against Sumedh Ramteke to go down but got the better of Shraddha Bajaj and Sanskar Gaigore in last two matches. Siddhant Gawai had emerged champ in the inaugural edition while Saksham Singh won second edition of the benefit series .

Final rankings

1. Nilay Kulkarni (7.5) 2. Dishank Bajaj (7.5) 3. Suhan Deshpande (7) 4. Krupal Wanjari (7) 5. Shraddha Bajaj (6) 6. Sanskar Gaigore (6) 7. Sumedh Ramteke (6) 8. Muktanand Pendsey (6) 9. Aryan Deogade (6) 10. YM Shamkuwar (6)