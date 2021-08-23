NMC sports policy okayed

The special sports committee of Nagpur Municipal Corporation has passed the sports policy which has been framed to give the platform to the talented and needy sportspersons so that they will excel at national and international-level.

On Monday the committee unanimously passed the policy. Sports committee chairman Pramod Tabhane chaired the meeting that was attended by deputy chairman Lakhan Yerawar, members Sheshroa Gotmare, Harish Gwalbanshi, Zishan Mumtaj Mohammad Ansari, deputy commissioner Vijay Deshmukh, sports officer Piyush Ambulkar, Nitin Bhole and others.

In the meeting, the sports policy was discussed and then Tabhane declared that the policy was passed. He also clarified that although the sports policy was passed, the sports committee chairman and NMC commissioner will have the rights to make require changes in it.

Tabhane also took the review of six playgrounds that will be developed in each assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, it was also decided to prepare a documentary on the sports projects implemented by NMC sports committee in last 50 years. The National Sports Day will be celebrated on August 29 on NMC premises although it was on Sunday. Committee member Harish Gwaalbanshi suggested to develop sports infrastructure in NMC schools on the lines of private schools. He also suggested to implement one pilot project for it.