One-day Jr rapid chess tourney today

The event will be inaugurated at the hands of Dr. Bhikkhu Samyakbodhi and NDCA secretary KK Barat. The competition will be held at Hotel LB Sadar where in this one-day competition, CA Vikram Borkar will be the chief guest for the inauguration ceremony. National chess player Nayandeep Kothangale will be present prominently.

There will be 40 talented chess players from different districts of Vidarbha including Nagpur, Wardha, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Ramtek have registered in the competition. In view of the Corona protocol, the tournament will be organised as per the guidelines of the civic administration. The first round will be played after the inauguration and total seven rounds will be played.

Pravin Pantawane will be the chief arbiter of the tournament. A total of Rs 50,000 cash prizes and trophies will be awarded to the winners of the competition. Jyoti Amge, who holds the world record as the shortest woman in the world, will attend the prize distribution function on October 19 at Rahul Hotel, Wadi Nagpur from 10 am to 4 pm.