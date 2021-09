Parale, Barbate shine in dist wishu meet

Nagpur, Sept 5

Gaurav Parale and Shrushthi Barbate excelled on the first day of Nagpur District Wushu Association organised District-level Wushu Championship .

The championship was inaugurated by Swapnil Waghule and Avinash Waghule of Avis fitness studio, Wardhaman Nagar along with district secretary Deepak Bisen, wushu coach Prafull Gajbhiye and Sumit Nagdawane.

Bouts of youth and senior category were held on an opening day.During the matches of youth and senior Vikesh Meshram was the chief referee along with Mayur Barapatre as centre referee and 4 side line referees.

Results

Youth Boys: (under 48 kg) : Harshal Nimje (Gold); (under 52kg) Ayush Gadinkar (Gold), Prasad Malue (Silver); (under 60 kg) Himanshu Urkude.

Youth Girls: (under 48 kg) Ishika Andurkar (Gold), Simran Shekh (Silver); (under 52 kg) Priyanka Waghmare (Gold), Achal Khadse (Silver); (under 60kg) Swati Rerakwar (Gold), Naziya Kapadiya (Silver).

Senior Boys: (under 48kg) Saurabh Borkar (Gold), Vrushab Rohankar (Silver); (under 52kg) Pawan Bajanghate (Gold), Akash Katane (Silver); (under 56kg) Karan Kauehute (Gold), Praful Uikey (Silver); (under60kg) Kapil Duragkar (Gold), Punal Nakde (Silver); (under 65kg) Majar Ali (Gold), Rahul Budhe (Silver); (under 70kg) Yogesh Vadive (Gold), Abhishek Hayaran (Silver); (under75kg) Pratik Panse (Gold), Rushal Nagdive (Silver); (under 80kg) Gaurav Parale (Gold), Anup Thakre (Silver); (under 85kg) Aryan Sharma (Gold), Yash Kamble (Silver).

Senior Girls: (under 45kg) Jaya Tekam (Gold), Girja Dhakate (Silver); (under 48kg) Tanushree Wasnik (Gold), Pradnya Gharode (Silver); (under 52kg) Rinku Parate (Gold), Janvi Tichkule (Silver); (under 56kg) Pooja Shetlke (Gold), Sejal Sharma (Silver); (under 60kg) Shrushti Barbate (Gold); Gauri Aasre (Gold).