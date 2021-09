Prajakta bags silver in state trials

Nagpur, Sept 2

International athlete city's Prajakta Godbole bagged a silver medal in 10,000 race in State Open Selection Trials began at Meenatai Thackaray Stadium in Nashik on Thursday.

Nashik's Sanjivani Jadhav clocked 35.19 minutes to win the race. Prajakta won silver with a timing 36.07 minutes whereas Thane's Ashwini Paikrav finished third with a timing 42.56 minutes.

In Under-23 boys category, Nikhil Khobragade finished sixth in 1500 m race. A member of all Pro Track and Field Nikhil has been trained under the guidance of Gajanan Thakre. In the same age category, Shantanu Choube secured third place in the semi-fina. He is a member of Om Sai Sporting Club and has been trained under the guidance of Swapnil Gawli.

President of Nagpur District Athletics Association Gurudeo Nagrale, secretary Dr Sharad Syravanshi, corporator Nagesh Sahare, SJ Anthony, Umesh Naidu, Ramchandra Wani, Shekhar Suryavanshi, Archana Kottewar, Prof. Bunty Prasad Yadav, Dr Vivekanand Singh, Ravindra Tong, Jitendra Ghordadekar, Harendra Thakre, Sunil Kapgate, Mangesh Paunikar, Amit Thakur, Chandrabhan Kolte, Vandev Thakre, Brijmohan Sigh Rawat and others have congratulated the athletes.