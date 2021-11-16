Preserve traditional games: Dudhe

Nagpur, Nov 16

The pro-vice-chancellor of RTM Nagpur University Dr Sanjay Dudhe expressed the need for the preservation of traditional games.

He was speaking during 'Khel Khiladi Khel' annual prize distribution function held at the varsity basketball court.

Former vice-chancellor of Amravati University Murlidhar Chandekar, senior journalist Laxmanrao Joshi, Dronachayra awardee Vijay Munishwar, Prasanna Hardas of Krida Bharti also shared the dais.

This is the 10th year of the award and those who were honoured include Noel Joseph Anthony, Milind Patle, Sharda Naidu, Vijay Godbole, Rahul Rode, Trilochan Kharbade, Mieena Yadav, Alka Pande, Dhananjay Welukar, Anita Bjotmange, Ramchandra Wani, Neerav Pande, Shobha Rathod and Mohan Nahatkar. The guests also honoured Khelo India training centre players Prutha Godbole, Shlok Dudhmogre and Karan Janbandhu were also honoured.d

Dr Sharad Suryavanshi conducted the proceedings. Archana Kottewar conducted the proceedings while Sanjay Batwe proposed a vote of thanks.