'Proper first aid to accident victims can be boon of life'

Nagpur, Sept 2

District Disaster Management Authority, Collector Office, Nagpur and JD Sports Foundation(JDSF) jointly organised JD lifesaver (basic) training program under its Drowning Prevention and Road Safety Awareness Programme recently.

Around 100 youths of Nagpur district were imparted the knowledge of road and water safety through this online course. These trained youth will then render their voluntary services for the community during times of emergency incidents.

On the concluding day of online session of JD lifesaver (basic) course, the chief guest were guardian minister of Nagpur district Dr Nitin Raut, state sports minister Shri Sunil Kedar, disrict collector R Vimla, Additional Tribal Commissioner Ravindra Thakre and former minister Rajendraji Muluk.

During the time of emergency incidents, rather than being a bystander, the community needs a voluntarily working good samaritan. Through the course of JD lifesaver(basic), youth will be trained for emergency responses and it is highly appreciable initiative of JD Sports Foundation said Dr. Nitin ji Raut in his inaugural speech.

Further he told that no emergency or incident comes at pre- informed time. Concerned authorities should review case study the previous incidents like flood crowds,ethnic riot etc. Hence, along with the government each and every citizen should be prepared for all these incidents. In such situations, the role of youth is highly crucial.

During his speech, Sunil Kedar said Jayant Duble, who is an International open water swimmer has started this very useful and innovative program for road and water safety awareness in Nagpur district. In different emergency incidents, the number of deaths occurring are highly alarming. In those deaths, the number of youth dying is more- this is really kind of loss for our nation and to have a control on it, a course like JD lifesaver (basic) will be highly result-oriented.

He also gave best wishes to all the sportsmen on the eve of National Sports Day. Collector .R.Vimala said that the jointly organised programme JD Sports Foundation has received an excellent response and support by the participation from the youth of Nagpur district. She added after this online course one practical station will be held by the experts in disaster management and life-saving.

The concept of joint coordination of government and NGOs for emergency responses is brought in practical application by JD Sports Foundation. It is highly appreciable step as saving ones life through proper first aid adds upto the opportunity to live the life again for the victim said Additional Tribal Commissioner Ravindra Thakre.

training manager,Ranjeet Singh, from National Institute of Water Sports, Goa and former Indian Navy instructor was the resource person of today session and he discussed about the role of first emergency responder in different incidents.

He told about the precautions to be taken by the emergency first responder during Incidents like road accidents, drowning, falling off from the building, electric shock, etc.

He gave detailed information about the things like- assessment of the incident area, the approach of help towards the victim, the current situation of the victim, informing the police, hospital, etc.,which are to be undertaken by the emergency first responder and while doing so how the emergency responder is supposed to take care of himself was also discussed.

The first aid which needs to be undertaken during the golden hour- time between the happening of the incident and reaching the hospital- was discussed by Dr. Padmanabh Keskar who is an emergency management expert from Pune. The victim who has received proper first aid has high rate of survival and gets an opportunity to live his life again. He also highlighted the fact that if one is unskilled and undertrained for first aid and response then he/she should not attempt doing this.

The introductory speech for third and last online session of JD lifesaver (basic) was given by chief coordinator of the course, Jayant Duble .

Dr. Jaiprakash Duble, Founder JD Sports Foundation, welcomed and introduced all the chief guests and resource person of the day.

District Disaster Management Officer Ankush Gawande proposed a vote of thanks.