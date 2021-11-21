Qidwai stun defending champ Rahul

The JSW Elite Division Football Tournament organised by Nagpur District Football Association (NDFA) began on the sensational note when Qidwai surprised defending champion Rahul Sankritayann Club 2-0 at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Suyog Nagar ground, here on Sunday.

Qidwai were leading by 1-0 in the first half. In the 18th minute, Panay Lambarge converted Alan Anthony's pass into the first goal. After facing goal Rahul players also launched attacks in the rival citadel but Qidwai defenders thwarted their attempts.

In the second half also, Rahu's back luck continued as they failed to score an equaliser, With three minutes remaining for the long whistle, Amir Anjum directly shoot the ball into the box from half line surprising the goalkeeper.

During the proceedings match referee cautioned Qidwai's Tony Gharjale and Shoaib Akhtar were cautioned for their rough play in the 40th minute.

Earlier senior NDFA official Salim Baig garlanded the portrait of late Atal Bahadur Singh and paid him rich tribute. A two-minute silence was also observed to the former president in his memory.

On Monday Rabbani will take on Nagpur Blues at 2.30 pm.

Box

4 Nagpur players in Maha

Santosh Trophy squad

As many as four players have been selected in the Maharashtra team for Santosh Trophy National Football Tournament to be held at Jaipur from December 1 to 5. Those who have been selected include Vasu Kanojiya (Rahul Club), Stanley Peter (Rahul Club), Rohit Kanojiya (Young Muslim) and Bhuvan Jerpot (Big Ben).

NDFA president Haresh Vora and secretary Iqbal Kashmiri have congratulated the players. Maharashtra will play its first match against Madhya Pradesh and then will take on Rajasthan.