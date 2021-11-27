Rabbani beat Qidwai FC 2-1

Nagpur, Nov 27

Rabbani Club, Kmaptee recorded their second victory when they overcame Qidwai FC 2-1 in the JSW Elite Division Football Tournament organised by Nagpur District Football Association (NDFA) at Suyog Nagar ground, here on Saturday.

Rabbani were leading by 2-0 in the first half. Mohammad Yaseen put them ahead in the 37th minute. on penalty. Qidwai defender Shoaib committed a foul inside the D area on the back pass of Tanwir .On the penalty kick, Yasin made no mistake and gave a 1-0 lead to Rabbani.

With one minute remaining for the lemon break, Mohammad Hanzala scored a spectacular goal from 30 years. The rival custodian attempted to save but Hanzala's powerful kick directly landed into the box.

After a change of ends, Qidwai started to play with better coordination. As a result, they tasted success when Sahi Mshram struck on the pass of Rahul Mundri. In the remaining time, Qidwai made lot of efforts to restore the parity but rival defence wall thwarted their attempts.

During the proceedings three Rabbani players including Gulam Imran (65th min). Sadique Athar (77th min) and Md Junaid (88th min) were cautioned. Qidwai's Tanveer-Ul Islam (33rd min) and Shoeb Khan (37th min) were also warned.