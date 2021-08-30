Rains play spoilsport in Guzder T-20 League

Rains played spoilsport in the ongoing Guzder League T-20 Cricket Tournament organised by Vidarbha Cricket Association at its Civil Lines Stadium, here on Saturday.

Two matches were slated to be played. In the morning session, the match between MSSC and AIR was abandoned due to rain. MSSC scored 144 for 3 in 17.3 overs when the match was stopped by rain. Yash Rathod missed half-century by just two runs. Opening batsman Mandar Mahale scored 36.

The second match between MRCC and Reshimbagh Gynkhanan was completely washed out.

Meanwhile on Sunday Navniketan Cicket Club and Indian Gymkhana

registered victories. Navniketan got the better of Advocate XI Cricket Club by 23 runs viaVJD system and IG pipped Lipton Cricket Club by 22 runs.

Batting first Navniketan riding on contributions from Avesh Shaikh (46; 34b, 4x4, 1x6), Tushar Gill (39; 29b, 2x4, 2x6), Dharmendra Ahlawat (23) and a quickfire knock from Suniket Bingewar (21;

7b, 1x4, 2x6) scored a huge 188-8 in 20 overs. Advocate offie Abhishek Pathak with 3-24 was the most successful bowler.

While chasing, Pathak (44; 18b, 5x4, 4x6) was in a murderous mood as he started with a four and six from first two balls.

Run rate dropped after his departure and when bad light stopped the

match, Advocate XI were 122 to find themselves short by 23 runs (145 were needed after 15 overs). Vidarbha all-rounder Akshay Karnewar (3-20), who opened the attack, was pick of the Navniketan

bowler.

In another match batting first Indian Gymkhana scored 162 for 4 in 15 overs. R Sanjay (37, 16b, 2x4, 6x4), Amit Paunikar (33, 25b, 1x4, 2x60 and Himanshu Joshi(32, 14b, 1x4.3x6) were main scorers.

In reply, Lipton could able to score 140 for 5 in 15 overs. Aniruddha made efforts by scoring 41 in 23 balls hitting five boundaries and two sixes but in vain. Kushal Pimpalkar (28, 15b, 3x6) and Akshay Dullarwar (24, 20b, 1x4) were other scores.

For the opponents, Siddhesh Neral (3 for 20) was the main wicket taker.