Red overcome Orange by five wickets in high scoring match

Nagpur, Oct 9

In a high-scoring match, Team Red defeated Team Orange by five wickets in the T-20 Cricket Tournament organised by Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) at Jamtha Stadium on Saturday.

Batting first Team Orange scored a huge total of 248 for three in 20 overs. Thanks to opening batsman Siddhesh Wath who knocked off 95 in 53 balls hitting 15 fours and three sixes. Coming down the order explosive Apoorva Wankhede played an unbeaten knock of 83 in just 39 balls with the help of seven boundaries and six sixes. Akshay Karnewar remained not out on 37 whereas Kshitij Dahiya scored 18

In reply, Team Red achieved the mammoth target in 19.2 overs losing five wickets. Openers Aman Makhode (67, 39b, 6x4, 6x4) and Parth Rekhade (40, 19b, 6x4, 1x6) laid the solid foundation in run chase by making match-winning 73-run partnership for first wicket. Then Himanshu Joshi (55, 31b, 6x4, 2x6) and Vaibhav Chandekar (52, 22b, 1x6, 6x6) too played aggressively and fashioned the victory by scoring strokeful half-centuries. Parth Rekhade was declared man-of-the-match.

In another match at the same venue, Team Sky Blue recorded a ten-run victory over Team Yellow.

Batting first Team Sky Blue scored 184 for five in 20 overs. Their innings was mainly revolved around R Sanjay who slammed 55-ball 95 hitting nine boundaries and five sixes.

He was ably supported by Ravi Jangid (24*, 15b, 3x4, 1x6), Nayan Chavan (20*, 5b, 3x4, 1x6) Mohit Kale (19, 16b, 3x4).

For Team Yellow, Akshay Dullarwar (2 for 33) was the main wicket-taker. Aditya Thakre, Mehul Raikwar and Ganesh Bhosale got one each.

In reply, Team Yellow were restricted to 174 for 7 in 20 overs. Opener Aniruddha Choudhary (51 , 35b, 6x4, 1x6) tried his best but in vain. Akshay Wadkar (28, 25b, 4x4) and Yash Kadam (20, 22b, 2x4) were other scorers.

For Team Sky Blue, Siddhesh Neral ripped through the batting line up and claimed four wickets for 26 runs. Suniket Bingewar got two for 43. R Sanjay was declared man-of-the-match.