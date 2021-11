Reshimbagh Gymkhana beat DACSA by 87 runs

Nagpur, Nov 16

Reshimbagh Gymkhana recorded a huge 87 run victory over DACSA XI in Dr Krishnakumar Memorial Under-13 Floodlight Cricket Tournament organised by Dr Ambedkar College Sports Academy at Deeishabhoomi ground, here on Tuesday.

Batting first Reshimbagh scored 184 for four in 25 overs. Thanks to Arnav Lunge who smashed 79 in 66 balls hitting ten boundaries. He was well supported by Aryan Nagpure (49, 51b, 4x4).

In reply, DSCSA could able to score 97 losing eight wickets in 25 overs. Malhar Dhurad top scored with 23.

For Reshimbagh, Sanjay Shende (3 for 6) was the most successful bowlers. Anukalp Wankhede (2 for 19) also bowled well and ensured victory.