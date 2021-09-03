Riya bags silver, Nikita bronze in State athletics selection trials

Riya Dohtare, a member of the Track Star Athletics Club bagged a silver medal in 3000 m steeplechase event in the Under-23 category on the second day of Senior and Under-23 State Selection trials at Meenatai Thackeray Stadium at Nashik on Friday.

Riya clocked 12.12.97 seconds to achieve second place. Satara's Vaishnavi Sawant clocked 11.09.62 seconds to win the gold medal whereas Vishakha Salunkhe of Satara finished third with a timing 18.97 seconds.

In women open 5000 m race, Nikita Raut bagged the bronze medal. She clocked 17.04.13 seconds. Komal Jagdale (1617.37 sec) and Sanjivani Jadhav (16.30.72 sec) secured first and second place respectively. City athlete Prajakta Godbole finished fourth in the same event.

In the Under-23 boys steeplechase event, Sourav Tiwari and Rajan Yadav of Track Star Athletics Club finished fourth and fifth respectively.

In the women open category, Yamini Thakre of the police department came fourth in 200 m race. Both Riya and Nikita have been trained by Ravindra Tong.

President of Nagpur District Athletics Association Gurudeo Nagrale, secretary Dr Sharad Syravanshi, corporator Nagesh Sahare, SJ Anthony, Umesh Naidu, Ramchandra Wani, Shekhar Suryavanshi, Archana Kottewar, Prof. Bunty Prasad Yadav, Dr Vivekanand Singh, Ravindra Tong, Jitendra Ghordadekar, Harendra Thakre, Sunil Kapgate, Mangesh Paunikar, Amit Thakur, Chandrabhan Kolte, Vandev Thakre, Brijmohan Singh Rawat and others have congratulated the athletes.