Riya, Shivani, Nikita, Shadab champs

Nagpur, Dec13

Riya Dohtare along with Shivani Negi, Nikita Raut and Shadab Pathan emerged winner in their respective categories on the first day of Inter-College Athletics Championship organised by the Department of Sports and Physical Education of RTM Nagpur University at Divisional Sports Complex track, Mankapur on Monday.

In the 1500 m race, Riya Dohtare of Chakrapani Arts College emerged winner with a timing 5:08:11 minutes. Pranali Randal and Sakshi Kailkar followed her for second and third place respectively.

in javelin throw, Shivani Negi of Ishwar Deshmukh College of Physical Education excelled.

In 10000 m women race Nikita Raut (Mahila MV 35:10:70, Swati Panchbudhe (HBT College 39:57:05) and Puja Panchbudhe (Lemdev Patil 41:19: 72) achieved first to third place respectively whereas in the men's section, Shadab Pathan (Arts College Sirohs 32:53:81, Lilaram Bawane 33:06: 71 and Sagar Sindpura (Arbindbabu Deshmukh College 36:04:07) came first to third respectively.

Earlier dean of Commerce and Finance Department of RTM Nagpur university Sanjay Kavishwar inaugurated the meet in the presence of director of Departmet of Sports and Physical Education Dr Sharad Suryavanshi, Dr Madhvi Mardikar, Dr Vijay Datarkar, Dr Tapan Datta, Dr Sanjay Choudhary, Dr Sushil Inamdar Dr Aditya Soni, Dr Avinash Sahare, Dr Jaykumar Kshirsagar, Dr Aruna Dhote and others were also present on the occasion

Results

1500 m women: Riya Dohtare (Chakrapani Arts College 5:08:11), Pranali Randal (Vasantrao Naik) 5:26:43, Sakshi Kailkar (SB City 5:40:10)

Women Javelin throw: Shivani Negi (IDCPE 20.15 mts), Diksha Vrade (SNT College 15.30 mtr), Arti giri (Arts and Science College Pulgaon 14.02 mt)

10000 m women: Nikita Raut (Mahila MV 35:10:70, Swati Panchbudhe (HBT College 39:57:05), Puja Panchbudhe (Lemdev Patil 41:19: 72)

10,000 m men: Shadab Pathan (Arts College Sirohs 32:53:81, Lilaram Bawane 33:06: 71, Sagar Sindpura (Arbindbabu Deshmukh Cp;ege 36:04:07)