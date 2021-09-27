Riya to participate athletics in nationals

Nagpur, Sept 27

City athlete Riya Dohtare is representing Maharashtra in the first Under-23 National Athletics Championship began at Delhi on Monday.

In 3000 m steeplechase event, she will participate. In the nationals held at Hamankoda in Warangal (Telangana) recently she improved her state timing. Riya will try her luck on September 29 at 5.30 a.m. She is a member of local Track Star Athletics Club and is being trained under the guidance of Ravindra Tong. The secretary of Nagpur District Athletics Association Dr Sharad Suryavanshi said Nagpurians have a lot of expectations from Riya.

NDAA president Gugudeo Nagrale, corporator Nagesh Shahare, SJ Anthony, Umesh Naidu, Dr Sanjay Choudhary, Ramchandra Wani, Shekhar Suryavanshi, Archana Kottewar, Dr Vivekanand Singh and others have wished best luck to Riya,