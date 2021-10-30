Run for Ganga: Choukse to run 3000 km in 100 days

Orange City's international marathon runner Atul Kumar Choukse will be attempting to run 3000 kms in around 100 days with the message of 'Save River Preserve Life' and 'Run For Ganga'.

According to Choukse he will start his run from November 3 from Gangotri glaciers in Uttarakhand, and will attempt to cover the distance of around 3000 kms in 100 days by passing through five States namely Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal. He will run with a trolly in which a tent, medical kit, solar panel, laptop, GPS device, sleeping bag, survival kit will be available.

He will end his run at Gangasagar in West Bengal, approximately in 100 days. During his run, Choukse will move through cities like Rishikesh, Haridwar, Bareilly, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Patna, Kolkata to name a few. During his 3000 kms-run, Choukse will collect water from Ganga river and will test the pollution level through the equipment which he got from scientists and various organisations, informs a press release. Choukse will spread the message of making India depression free and clean Ganga.

Choukse, who is a computer teacher, has already run 257 kms in the Sahara desert, the world’s toughest ultra marathon.

Apart from this, Choukse, who is a founder of Nagpur Runners Academy, completed 333 kms Nagpur to Pachmarhi run and also crossed 1551 kms Thar Desert on foot earlier this year. Choukse has also completed the Kutch of Gujarat run (161 kms) and also NagpurChhindwara run (110 kms) apart from Nagpur-Kondhali run (104 kms).