Samarth appointed as Bicycle Mayor of Nagpur

Nagpur, Au 14

International ultra-cyclist Dr Amit Samarth has been appointed as Bicycle Mayor of Nagpur by Bicycle Mayor Network, an international organisation based at Amsterdam Netherlands meant to promote cycling as a way of life all over the world.

Biicycle Mayor Network is an Amsterdam-based social enterprise driven by the belief that bicycles transform cities and cities transform the world. An athlete beyond excellence, Dr Samarth has completed several renowned ultra cycling races all over the world including Race Across America (RAAM), Trans- Siberian Extreme and the more recent Ride Across India (RAIn). But his passion for cycling does not stay limited to massive distances of ultra-cycling races. He has the vision to motivate citizens to take up cycling not just as a sport but also as a simple regular mode of transport.

And for this, he has started an initiative in the city called INDIA PEDALS. This group of voluntary workers helps motivate citizens of all age and gender to take up cycling for short commutes such as to office/school/ college, market or meeting up friends etc. This initiative has been supported by the city’s administration and traffic police as well.

And now, Dr Amit Samarth has been chosen as the Bicycle Mayor of Nagpur City. Bicycle Mayor Network is an Amsterdam based non profit organisation that helps spread use of cycling at large through cities. It helps improve the living conditions in cities where cycling is taken up as the predominant mode of commute.

Bicycle Mayor is that catalyst that helps unite all citizens to take action to promoting cycling and making our cities, cleaner, greener, safer and smarter for the years to come! A Bicycle mayor is the human face and voice of cycling in the city.

Dr Amit Samarth is already appointed as collaborator with Smart City Project to promote cycling and is also ambassador for Nagpur Metro to promote cycling.