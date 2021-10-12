Sandhu to grace BSC prize distribution prog on Oct 17

The member of the 1983 World Cup winner Indian cricket team Balvinder Singh Sandhu will grace the 54th Annual Prize Distribution Function of Inter-Bank Sports Tournaments organised by Bankers' Sports Council (BSC) on October 17 (Sunday) at Navdrishti Hall, BRA Mundle High School, South Ambazari road at 5 p.m.

Sandhu has represented India in eight Test matches and 22 ODIs as a medium pace bowler who could swing the ball and was a useful batsman. He had played a significant role in the Indian team that won the 1983 World Cup. Batting at No.11 in the final, he put on 22 runs with Syed Kirmani during which he was hit on his head by a bounder. Later he famously clean bowled Gordon Greenidge with a huge inswinger.

Addressing media persons on Tuesday BSC president Ramesh Thakur said Director (Personnel) of Western Coalfields Limited Sanjay Kumar along with principal chief conservator of forest Sunil Limaye, GM of UCO Bank MK Anand, DGM of State Bank of India V Chandrashekhar, DGM of Punjab National Bank Ashish Chaturvedi, DGM of Bank of Maharashtra Vaibhav Kale, RM of Central Bank of India Pichayya M, Zonal Manager of Bank of India Santosh S, DGM of union Ban of India Prashant Kumar Sahu and others.

BSC secretary Prafull Nandedkar, vice-president Sharad Padhye and CP Karkar, treasurer Rajesh Joshi, joint secretary Ravi Joshi, TM Meshram, Mangesh Puranik and others were present at the press conference.

Award winners

Outstanding sportspersons (VK Naik Trophy): GM Raunak Sadhwani (chess) and international boxer: Alfiya Pathan, Coach of Alfiya: Ganesh Purohit, best sportsperson of inter-bank events (Ramabai Kathale Trophy): Alhad Alhad Gunjal (TT), Jawaharlal Nehru birth Centenary Arward: Amit Ramteke (Punyanagari), Col CK Naidu Trophy: Atharva Taide, Parande Memorial Social Service Award: Pyare Khan, Outstanding sports organiser: Sunil Hande, best services to BSC: Rupa Seth (BOM), Outstanding woman player: Archana Dhongde (BOM), Vijay Telang Memorial Lifetime Achievement award: Vijay Munishwar (Dronacharya awardee), Naushad Ali Memorial award: Datta Harkare, Social Service: Dr Vinki Rughwani, Veteran badminton player: Sharad Mahajan, journalist Rahul Pande and Mrunali Pande (chess).