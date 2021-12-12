Satish's ton in vain as Vidarbha lose to Gujarat

In four matches, Vidarbha managed to win two and lost two. They have eight points and are on fourth place in the points tally. Odisha are leading with 12 in four matches followed by Himachal and Gujarat (8 each).

Last match against Jammu and Kashmir to be played on December 14. will be crucial for Vidarbha. They are in must-win situation and at the same time will keep an eye on the outcome of other matches.

In the high scoring match, Vidarbha won the toss and elected to field first. However, this time Faiz Fazal's decision proved wrong as Gujarat piled up 363 for six in 50 overs. Two Gujarat batsmen opener S Chauhan (141, 121b, 9x4, 8x6) and captain Het Patel (108, 97b, 12x4, 2x6) slammed strokeful centuries by punishing Vidarbha's bowlers. B Merai (44), Ripal Patel (25) and Umang (20) also batted well.

For Vidarbha all bowlers including Darshan Nalkande (10-0-92-2), YAah Thakur (10-0-74-2), Aditya Thakre (9-1-64-1) proved expensive.

In reply, despite Ganesh Satish's century (110, 78b, 12x4, 2x6), Vidarbha missed the target.

Batting Aditya Sarvate (58, 38b, 6x4, 1x6) and opener Atharva Taide (48,b 46b, 4x4) no other batsman sustained for long time. Skipper Faiz (28) once again failed to convert the good start into big knock. In-form Yash Rathod contributed just 25. Explosive Jitesh Sharma took 25 balls to score 12 runs.For Gujarat, C Gaja 93 for 49) and S Desai (3 for 650 shared six wickets between them.