Sejal achieves third place

Nagpur, Sept11

It's raining trophies for the city's Sejal Bhutada at the Sania Mirza Tennis Academy in Hyderabad. After she competed in U-14 and U-16 earlier, she again competed in the third tournament.

In the just-concluded AITA Junior Circuit (CS-7) for Under-16 girls, Sejal beat Sai Ananya in the singles category contest for third place in straight sets 6-2, 6-0. Earlier Sejal went down fighting in the semi-finals against the top seed Ika Raju of Hyderabad in a thriller that went into tie-break 6-2, 7-5.

In the doubles Sejal and her partner Princy M were given second seed in the draw. They fought hard and steadily won their matches and clinched the title by beating the recognised pair of Aahana Kaur & Miss Shruthi 6-2, 7-5 in the finals.

With this tournament, Sejal Bhutada has bagged three titles as she won earlier in U-14 and U-16. Her parents Gopal Bhutada and Archana Bhutada were delighted to be present to witness her performance. Her coaches Navin More and Vishal Langde from MSLTA Tennis Academy Ramnagar have hailed her success, and gave credit to her dedication to the sport.

NDHTA Hon secretary Dr Sudhir Bhiwapurkar and president Prafulla Kale have congratulated Sejal and her parents.