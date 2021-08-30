Seja's achievements and sacrifices of her parents

City's budding tennis player Sejal Bhutada is at present among the top 50 in the Under-14 category at all India-level but the way she is making the progress in her game she will achieve top ranking by the next year.

On Monday Sejal who so far has son around 25 titles at state and All-India level added another feather to her cap when she emerged winner in in Sania Mirza Tennis Academy, AITA Under-16 Doubles Tennis Tournament held at Hyderabad.

She won the title with her partner Nainika Reddy from Solapur. The unseeded pair upset the set paid of Prisha Shinde and Miss Vennela Reddy in straight sets 6-4, 6-1 to bag the crown.

In the U-16 Singles, however, Sejal went down fighting to Nainika Reddy 6-3, 7-5 in the quarter-final match.

Sejals journey in tennis is quite interesting. To see their daughter at the top her parents has already made a lot of sacrifices. Only for tennis purpose, they shifted to Nagpur from Yavatmal five years back. Her mother Archana is a nurse at GMCH and father Gopal has changed his job only for his daughter. Talking to Lokmat Times proud of her daughter Namrata said, “ We are taking all the care so that Sejal should remain focused on her game. That is the reason why we admitted her in non-CBSE school and took the house on rent near Ram Nagar Academy so that she shouldn't face any inconvenience.”

Namrata who spend four years at Yavatmla and two at Wardha before shifting to Nagpur said, “ Actually Sejal was also interested in swimming and badminton but her father wanted she should make career in tennis. Secondly I also like sports. I won a gold medal at the district level and weightlifting and powerlifting, ” she said.

Lawn tennis is considered as one of the expensive games. Asked how they manage the expenses, Namrata said, “ Nothing is impossible if you have talent. At present somehow we are managing her expenses. My brother who is a doctor also helps her regularly. But once she achieves the top ranking in her category it will become easy for us to find sponsors. In the process, she can qualifr for Central Government's Khelo India project. We are confident that she will fulfil our dreams”.

Namrata has also revealed that for advanced training they will shift to Pune soon. “ There are chances of my transfer to Pune. Looking at Seja'ls career we will shift to Pune to provide her better training. My earlier decision to shift to Nagpur proved correct. Let's hope for the best”, said Namrata.

Sejal is our asset: Naidu

Treasurer of Nagpur District Hardcourt Tennis Association Vijay Naidu has termed Sejal as one of their assets. “Sejal is very hardworking, committed and player. In fact she is our asset. Neither she and nor her parents ever make any complaints. She is totally focused on her game. We will continue to support her and in future she will deliver 100 percent positive results”.

