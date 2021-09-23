SGFI revises age limit for its nationals

Nagpur, Sept. 23

The tussle between two bodies of School Games Federation of India (SGFI) has intensified when one body issued age limit and class classification circular for its national tournament for the 66th School National Games 2021-2022 and rival body which claims to be auhoriesed quickly acted and declared the circular released by SGFI secreary Vijay Santan as fake and illegal.

It can be mentioned here that on September 20, SGFI general secretary Vijay Santan who earlier worked as Nagpur DSO released the circular regarding age and class classificaiton for the national games.

Accordingly the new category (Under-11) for standard thrid to sixth has been included. The rest of the categories are Under-14 (Std 5 to Std 9), Under-17 (Std 6 to Std 12) and Under-19 (Std 9 to Std 12). Out of it, the students of standard sixth are allowed to compete in Under-17 category.

All the affiliated units of SGFI has been asked to follow the above given criteria for the selection of the players and school games in the respective states.

Talking about the motive behind the age and class classificaiton Dr Vijay Santan said, " We have included new Under-11 category with a view to produce the sportspersons for the future in very tender age. Secondly, we have advanced the class limit in Under-17 section with a view to create more competition in the events like gymnastics ".

In this regard when contacted Nagpur DSO Avinash Pund he said, “ So far we have not received any circular from directorate of sports. We will only follow their guidelines instead of SGFI.”

Circular is illegal: Khare

Meanwhile Alok Khare, the general secretary of parallel body of SGFI has issued a statement and termed the circular issued by Dr Vijay Santan as fake and illegal.

Khare has claimed that some unauthorised people in the name of SGFI are misleading the entire sports fraternity by sending illegal communication. “They do not have any existence as society nor they have any affiliation from international and Asian School Sports Federation. We are taking all the legal action against these self proclaimed office bearer sos SGFI to sop the illegla activities under the name of SGFI.”

To this Dr Santan said, " We are elected body comprising all the government officials. The central government will decide to whom they will recognise. But it is my personal opinion that students should not suffer in the tussle between two factions. We have sent the circular to the state governments and they will implement it", he said.