Shadab, Nikita Raut reign supreme

Nagpur, Dec8

Track Star Athletics Club athletes Shadab Pathan and Nikita Raut emerged champions in men and women categories of 10 K cross-country race organised by Nagpur District Athletics Association at Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University ground in Ravi Nagar on Wednesday. While Shadab clocked a timing of 31.00.58 sec to complete the race, Nikita took 35.58.40 sec to cross the finish line.

The second place in men’s category went to Shubham Meshram of Nav-Maharashtra Krida Mandal (31.32.50 sec) while Mohit Rana of Black Bird Flayers (32.04.59 sec) finished third.

In women’s category, Prachi Godbole (Track Star Athletics Club, 36.55.45 sec) and Pranali Borekar (Track Star Athletics Club, 37.22.58 sec) finished second and third.

Earlier former athletes Sachin Bonde, Sarang Mirashi, Mahesh Moundekar, Chandu Thakre, Sunil Thavkar, Sunil Madavi, Bhola Uprishankar, Pravin Tong, Pawel bele, Sudhakar Moon anhd Monika Raut flagged off the races.

Noted coach Bhau Kane, SJ Anthony, Umesh Nadu, Anil Bhore, Dr Sourabh Mohod, Dr Dilip Tabhane and Dr Aditya Soni graced the prize distribution function.

Dr Sharad Suryavanshi made introductory remarks. Ramchandra Wani conducted the proceedings and Ganesh Wani proposed a vote of thanks.

Other Results: Under-20 Boys 8K: Gourav Khodatkar (Nav-Maharashtra Krida Mandal, 22.23.09 sec); Surjeet Rajbhor (All Pro-Track and Field, 23.09.10 sec); Ayush Ninave (Track Star Athletics Club, 24.31.56 sec).

Girls: 6K: Monika Kulharkar (Nav-Maharashtra Krida Mandal, 24.53.09 sec); Snehal Joshi (Pro-Health Foundation, 25.09.57 sec); Pooja Panchbudhe (Black Bird Flayers, 26.08.65 sec).Under-18 Boys 6K: Atul Thakre (HTKBS, Hingna, 18.05.06 sec); Sahil Lahane (Krida Prabodhini, 18.08.08 sec); Ankit Yadav (Vikrant Sporting Club, 18.23.31 sec).

Under-18 Girls 4K: Vidita Meshram (Khelo India Centre RTMNU, 13.27.32 sec); Mitali Bhoyar (Khelo India Centre RTMNU, 13.29.21 sec); Sanjan Joshi (Pro-Health Foundation, 13.34.07 sec).