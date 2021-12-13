Shakuntala Sports Foundation athletes excel

Nagpur,

Lokmat News Network

Nagpur, Dec 13

The athletes of Shakuntala Sports Foundation finished third in the Annual District Cross Country organised by Nagpur District Athletics Association recently.

In the under-14 girls section, Kashish Bhagat finished runners-up in one kilometre race. In Under-8 girls section, Soham Bankar finished second in 600 m walking competition.

Both the athletes have been trained under the guidance of Ramchandra Wani and Rahul Kalbandhe.

Principal and senate member Sharayu Taywade, senior PI Dr Ashok Bagul, Ritesh Anand, manager of Unique Academy Santosh Shirgaonkar, president of Nagpur District Athletics Association Gurudeo Nagrale, secretary Dr Sharad Suryavashi and others distributed the prizes.