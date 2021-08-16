Shantanu propels Kanji House into title victory

Nagpur, Aug16

Riding on Shantanu's all-important goal, Kanji House team defeated Dipti Signal 1-0 in a hard-fought final and clinched the title in the Slum Football Tournament organised by Krida Vikas Sanstha.

Shantanu scored the winning goal in the eighth minute. The Dipti Signals team finished runners-up, while the Khadan team finished third. Shantanu was declared best player for his outstanding performance in the final.

The awards were given to the players in the presence of sports minister Sunil Kedar, KVS founder Prof. Vijay Barse , krida vikas senior corporator Praful Guddhe Patil, Pankaj Guruji, Sandesh Borde, Kundan Kasbe, Haji Bashir Khan, Tanveer Ahmed and Vijay Nande were present.

Organisers Umesh Deshmukh, Pankaj Padole, Pankaj Mahajan, Sajid Jamal, Ehsan Kamal, Shivani Chaudhary, Vikas Meshram, Rajesh Khadwade and Homkant Surandse worked hard for the competition.